Sen. Cruz Announces Decision to Extend Self-Quarantine Until March 17 Out of Abundance of Caution

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement:

“My self-quarantine ended yesterday afternoon. I still have no symptoms and feel fine, and I was looking forward to taking my family out to dinner tonight.

“Unfortunately, last night I was informed I had a second interaction with an individual who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19.

“On March 3, I met in my D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain. We met for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands twice and took pictures together.

“My understanding is that Mr. Abascal tested positive for COVID-19 last night. His staff have informed us that he was asymptomatic at the time of our meeting and that several days after our meeting he had extended interactions with another individual who has also tested positive.

“I’m still not feeling any symptoms. I’m consulting with medical officials. But, for the same reasons I initially self-quarantined—out of an abundance of caution and to give everyone peace of mind—I am extending the self-quarantine to March 17, a full fourteen days from my meeting with Mr. Abascal.

“COVID-19 is a serious public health hazard. All of us should resist panic, and we should listen to the doctors and the science. Medical professionals tell us social distancing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of this virus, and we should take every step possible to protect our health and be safe.”

This morning, Sen. Cruz called into CBS This Morning to discuss his decision to extend self-quarantine. The full interview may be viewed here.

For additional resources and updates on COVID-19, visit cruz.senate.gov/coronavirus.