John Moore Services Implements Safety Precautions During Coronavirus

Taking steps to keep homes, customers and employees safe from COVID-19

HOUSTON (March 12, 2020) – John Moore Services, Houston’s leading complete home services provider, is continuing to keep Houston homes and families safe by implementing additional safety precautions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Moore technicians are continuing to use shoe covers, latex gloves, special hand wash, and now taking the extra precaution with disinfectant to clean all tools and work surfaces in the home before and after servicing. Effective immediately, all technicians will now greet customers with a friendly smile instead of a handshake to ensure all parties are protected during this time.

“We understand the Texas handshake is generally always welcomed, but we are taking every measure we can to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” states Don Valentine, owner, John Moore Services. “Now, more than ever, is the time to help our neighbors through this crisis in any way we can, and that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

All staff business travel has been temporarily suspended, and all John Moore team members returning from travel must pass a health check prior to returning to work. In addition, all sick employees will be kept home and will not be allowed to work for at least 24 hours after the last symptom to rule out the likelihood of spreading illnesses. The John Moore office support team is also prepared to work remotely if needed, allowing the team to continue servicing customers in a timely and effective manner while not disrupting quality service.

John Moore extends sincere regards to all impacted by unexpected and unprecedented COVID-19. Staying dedicated to the ongoing safety of customers and employees, John Moore will continue to closely monitor and update customers as situations develop. Customers can stay up-to-date via Facebook at @JohnMooreServices.

For over 50 years, John Moore vans have traveled the streets of the greater metro area. They have visited thousands of neighborhoods; have been welcomed into many homes; and have met a lot of amazing people. As a local, family-owned business, they can’t help but want to give back to the town and people that mean so much to the company. By exercising caution, sanitizing and washing hands thoroughly, little changes can make a big impact.

For the most current information and updates regarding the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov, the Texas Department of State Health Services at www.dshs.texas.gov, or the City of Houston Health Department at www.houstonemergency.org/covid19links/.

To learn more about John Moore Services visit www.johnmorreservices.com/ or call 713-730-2525.