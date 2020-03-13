All Lamar CISD schools and facilities will be CLOSED next week

Lamar CISD Parents & Staff,

All Lamar CISD schools and facilities will be CLOSED next week, March 16, 2020 through March 20, 2020. Effective immediately, all extracurricular activities and all travel are also canceled through March 20, 2020.

This decision was made thoughtfully with input from local health authorities and community leaders in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 coronavirus situation in Fort Bend County.

During this time period, Lamar CISD will remain in constant communication with local health officials to help ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff and community.

We realize there will be many questions regarding the temporary closure of all District schools and facilities, along with the cancellation of all extracurricular activities and all travel. District officials will continue to provide updates, as necessary via email, the District website and our social media channels.

Thank you for your patience and support as we all work together to keep everyone in Lamar CISD safe.

Families can find additional resources on the COVID-19 coronavirus below:

CDC: Situation Summary

Texas Health and Human Services: Coronavirus

Fort Bend Health Emergency Preparedness