Is CBD Harmful To Pregnant Women?

The use of CBD may be a popular trend, touted as a remedy for everything from anxiety to nausea. However, since it comes from the cannabis plant in either sativa or indica strain, is it okay for a pregnant woman to undertake it?

CBD seems to be all the craze lately as a treatment for an entire range of ailments, including stress and pain. The growing acceptance and legality of cannabis in many nations have unleashed a flood of CBD products on the market.

The CBD Oil

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is formed by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting the essence with a neutral, usually edible oil. Unlike the THC, CBD is touted for its medicinal properties but does not provide a buzzing effect. People use CBD oil by putting a couple of drops under the tongue, applying it to the skin or inhaling a vapor made up of the oil. Proponents say it is a relaxing effect that aids with stress and sleep.

Uses of CBD Oil

Many people who use CBD oil are looking for relief from anxiety, insomnia, nausea, depression, or pain. While there is research on its use as a treatment for epilepsy, schizophrenia, paralysis agitans, M.S., anxiety, and even traumatic brain injury, doctors warn that it can interfere with other medications and should cause side effects during pregnancy.

Is CBD safe to use during pregnancy?

While there is scant research on the utilization of CBD oil during pregnancy, experts tell to avoid it. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) suggests that ladies who are pregnant or contemplating pregnancy should not use cannabis or any of its by-products, including the medical ones.

Studies show that cannabis use during pregnancy can cause smaller babies with lower birth weight and other unwanted results. For that reason, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), ACOG, and, therefore, the U.S. surgeon general all warn pregnant women not to smoke, vape, or use any cannabis-derived products.

Nevertheless, women should not be alarmed if they sipped a CBD before learning that they are pregnant. However, they should mention it to a doctor. Though there is a study that the active ingredients in cannabis can harm a developing baby, comprehensive research has looked mainly at repeated, regular cannabis use among pregnant women.

If a woman is pregnant and tempted to undertake CBD oil, the simplest thing to try to do is to consult it together with a doctor. He or she will offer other pregnancy-safe ways to enhance the symptoms and advise of all the potential risks and side effects of CBD oil.

What are the possible risks of using CBD oil while pregnant?

Comprehensive research on health of pregnant women and CBD does not yet exist. However, even at the lowest dose, the product is not considered safe during pregnancy. Research shows that when moms consume cannabis, chemicals cross the placenta and reach the fetus. Exposure to cannabis could disrupt healthy fetal brain development and increase the risk of parturition to a smaller or maybe stillbirth baby. However, there are no Info’s to suggest that CBD oil alone carries an equivalent threat.

Nonetheless, CBD oil may be a new and largely unregulated market. There are many case reports of products marketed as “pure” CBD contaminated with substances a pregnant woman would like nowhere near a growing baby, including THC, pesticides, toxic metals, and bacteria

Alternatives

During pregnancy, the body creates a warm, nurturing environment for your baby — and a cascade of uncomfortable symptoms. Surging hormones, shifting fluids, and a burgeoning bump in the midsection of the body can cause nausea, insomnia, moodiness, and anxiety. Dealing with drugs or alcohol is not safe. However, there are a variety of options to manage the symptoms and assist pregnant women to feel better:

Nausea.

One surprising strategy for nipping nausea within the bud is to eat, albeit the thought of food turns the stomach. Try munching on smaller snacks and meals more often and make sure that the stomach never gets empty.

Keep a lot of food available.

Ask someone who is not dizzy with nausea to run to the shop and stock the kitchen with tummy-soothers like plain crackers, bananas, and soups, and confirm you retain something to have a snack by the bedside. Avoid spicy, fried, or greasy foods, which may upset the stomach. Some moms-to-be swear by ginger — in candies or steeped and sipped as a tea. Others say crunching ice or sucking fresh juice helps soothe their stomachs.

If these and other drug-free queasiness cures do not do the trick, ask a doctor about prescription medication for severe nausea.

Anxiety and depression.

Moodiness, irrational fears, and crying fits can hit once least to expect them, albeit pregnant women are thrilled about their pregnancy. Surging hormones, social isolation, and lack of sleep can all conspire to form worries, stress, or down.

Side Notes

Carrying a baby and caring for a newborn are intense experiences, both emotionally and physically. CBD has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or regulated in terms of dosage, formulation, or method of delivery. Moreover, though CBD, which comes from either Sativa or Indica plant or even from the highest THC strain, does not seem to be addictive.

Natalie Gray is a Biochemical Engineer. She works in the Research and Development team that focuses on the design and construction of unit processes. She is a recreational marijuana supporter and her love for organic chemistry brought her to medical cannabis. She grows her own flowers, working on different projects and studies everything above and under cannabis roots.

