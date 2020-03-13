Mamie George Community Center To Close as COVID-19 (coronavirus) Precaution

Dear Friends,

We wanted to keep you updated on the latest information regarding Catholic Charities and the coronavirus:

In line with the public health disaster declaration issued by Fort Bend County in response to the expected spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Mamie George Community Center (MGCC) in Richmond will close temporarily beginning Tuesday, March 17. Current plans are to re-open on April 1.

In addition, Trini’s Market food pantry will also be closed beginning March 17, and the community food fair originally scheduled for March 28 is cancelled.

“The majority of our clients are seniors, considered the population most vulnerable to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gladys Brumfield James, MGCC’s regional director. “It’s imperative to do all we can to protect their health during these uncertain times.”

MGCC is waiting until Tuesday to close in order to ensure that the seniors who depend on the center for daily hot meals are supplied with shelf-stable meals and food from the Trini’s Market food pantry to last them while the center is closed.

Clients who are already receiving services through the center can continue to maintain contact by phone or e-mail with MGCC staff. Volunteers will be contacted separately with potential opportunities for service during this time.

We are closely monitoring the situation, and following all updates and guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Information, updates and tips for prevention can be found on the CDC website.

Please continue to pray for the well-being of the vulnerable seniors and families in our community. God bless you for your compassion to help us carry on our mission to serve individuals and families in need.

With gratitude,

Gladys Brumfield-James

Fort Bend County Director

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston