Katy ISD Will Provide Free Meals for Katy Children Next Week  

KATY [March 13, 2020] – To assist our families in meeting the needs of students during the Katy Independent School District closure next week, school breakfast and lunches will be offered to all Katy area children ages 0-18, free of charge. Children do not need to be an enrolled Katy ISD student in order to receive a meal. The meals will be served at the campuses listed below from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, beginning on Monday, March 16. All meals will be provided in a “grab and go” style outside of the cafeteria near the covered walkway where buses pickup and drop off students. Families will not be able to enter the campus during the meal service.

Meal ‘Grab and Go’ Locations:

Bear Creek Elementary: 4815 Hickory Downs Dr, Houston, TX 77084

Bethke Elementary: 4535 E Ventana Pkwy, Katy, TX 77493

Golbow Elementary: 3535 Lakes of Bridgewater Dr, Katy, TX 77449

Hutsell Elementary: 5360 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493

Mayde Creek Elementary: 2698 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX 77084

Memorial Parkway Elementary: 21603 Park Tree Ln, Katy, TX 77450

Sundown Elementary: 20100 Saums Rd, Katy, TX 77449

West Memorial Elementary: 22605 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

Williams Elementary: 3900 S. Peek Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Tompkins High School: 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Parents, students and community members with additional questions, should email questions to coronavirus@katyisd.org