Oakbend Medical Center Takes Covid-19 Precautions For Patients, Visitors And Staff  

Richmond, TX… OakBend Medical Center has been preparing for potential COVID-19 (Coronavirus) patients since the cases were announced in China. Protocols and policies are in place to ensure the safety of the patients and staff while providing appropriate care to patients.

Our staff is on a daily calls with the Department of State Health Services to get updates; we have developed an emergency plan that includes monitoring the CDC website for current information, sending daily reports to our staff about the current conditions and making sure our patients, visitors and staff are educated on signs and symptoms and ways to protect themselves from Coronavirus.

OakBend is using a screening tool to identify suspect Coronavirus patients. This is being used in all areas of our acute care hospitals. Infection Control is immediately notified if a patient meets criteria. Care for the suspect patient is coordinated with multiple departments at the hospital. Fort Bend County Health & Human Services is notified and consulted throughout the patient’s stay. Our Wharton Hospital Campus notifies the City of Wharton Office of Emergency Management as well as the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.

All patients, visitors and staff will be screened. Our facility has designated specific staff that will be the first line of treatment for patients with potential or confirmed COVID-19. Those staff members will be using personal protection equipment (PPE).

OakBend has a separate unit designated for presumptive positive or positive patients that is isolated from all other patients and visitors.

OakBend is conducting multiple drills in departments involved in handling any suspect Coronavirus patient (ERs, Patient Access). We are continuously monitoring updates from the CDC and revising our protocols as necessary. Infection Control also attends multiple conference calls every week to stay up to date with the latest developments in the area, region and state. Dr. Sarfraz Aly, our Infection Control Specialist and Dr. Ed Uthman, our pathologist are directly involved in updating protocols.

“OakBend Medical Center is committed to protecting the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff,” stated Joe Freudenberger, CEO. “As a precaution, the hospital is making the following changes until further notice:

Visitation hours will be 6AM – 6PM;

Visitors to all inpatient rooms, including Skilled Nursing, ICU and Emergency Center, will be restricted to two adult visitors (no one under 18 or over 65) per patient;

If a patient is being discharged from the hospital, the primary caregiver will be called to the area for discharge instructions, but should remain in the waiting area until called;

All entrances to the Jackson Street location will be closed in order to screen all employees and visitors before allowing entry. The hospital’s front door will be open from 6AM-5PM and the Emergency Room doors will remain open 24 hours a day. At the Williams Way location, the only entry point will be the emergency room entrance. At the Wharton location, the only entry point will be the emergency room walk-in entrance;

At the time of entry, everyone will need to show ID and then be screened. If cleared, the entrant will be given a wrist band with the date and time of entry which will be valid for 24 hours only.”

Additionally, according to OakBend’s Infection Control Department, “OakBend Medical Center does not offer COVID-19 (Coronavirus) testing for individuals that are healthy. If you think you have been exposed to a confirmed Coronavirus case or you are exhibiting symptoms, please seek medical attention from your primary care physician.”