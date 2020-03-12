UHV Cancels Classes Starting At Noon Thursday

The University of Houston-Victoria and UHV Katy will start its spring break early at noon on Thursday. All face-to-face and online classes are canceled.

Offices at both UHV and UHV Katy remain open. UHV spring break for students starts Monday, so no classes are scheduled next week.

“We decided to cancel our classes starting at noon Thursday out of an abundance of caution,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “The safety of our faculty, staff and students always is at the forefront of any decisions that we make.”

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at UHV or UHV Katy.

Decisions about classes after spring break will be made and communicated next week. UHV is posting continuous updates to its COVID-19 webpages at www.uhv.edu/alert.

