Fort Bend County Health & Human Services confirms first presumptive positive case of COVID-19

COVID-19 test results have come back identifying a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a Fort Bend County Resident.

The individual, a man in his 70s, recently travelled abroad. He is currently hospitalized and in stable condition.

This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive. Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identity close contacts with the individual. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.

This is a rapidly evolving situation and we know it is concerning and unsettling for our residents. We want you to remember there are things you can do to protect yourselves and your families. Remaining calm is of utmost importance.

The public can help:

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential.Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first. Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, such as: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@FortBendHealth) and check our website for regular updates (fbchealth.org/ncov)

A press conference is being scheduled for 7:00 PM at 307 Fort St, Richmond, TX 77469.