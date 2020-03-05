Statement from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Fort Bend County Coronavirus Test

Testing has indicated that a Fort Bend County resident tested presumptive positive for COVID19. The individual is currently hospitalized in Fort Bend County and in stable condition.

We have been in contact with Fort Bend County officials and County Judge KP George to offer our support. Harris County Public Health is assisting Ft. Bend County by providing technical assistance, and we are all working together to ensure a regional response to contain the spread.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris County. Harris County Public Health is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas Department of State Health Services and other health partners in monitoring the global outbreak, and will promptly report any confirmed cases in our jurisdiction.

We continue to urge residents to take precautions to avoid the spread of all respiratory illnesses. For more information go to ReadyHarris.org.