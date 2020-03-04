The Joint Chiropractic Brings Natural, Drug-Free Approach to Pain to Rosenberg -Improving Quality of Life Through Routine & Affordable Chiropractic Care

ROSENBERG, Texas (March 3, 2020) – The Joint Chiropractic – Rosenberg the nation’s largest provider of chiropractic care, is now open. Offering accessible and convenient chiropractic services to patients seeking pain relief, the new clinic is located at 4130 FM 762. This is The Joint Chiropractic’s first location in Rosenberg.

New patients receive their initial visit for $29.00, which includes the consultation, exam and adjustment. The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic’s natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from growing children and teen athletes to working parents and active seniors, can take advantage of regular chiropractic care. The Joint Chiropractic’s purpose is to alleviate pain and help move patients toward a healthier lifestyle, including those seeking relief from neck and back pain, stress and tension disorders and improved posture or joint motion and coordination, migraines and more.

“Whether you are an active user of chiropractic care or a first-time patient, you can expect your visit to The Joint Chiropractic to be new and different from any healthcare experience you’ve had before,” said Dr. Steven Knauf, D.C., director of chiropractic and compliance at The Joint Chiropractic. “At The Joint Chiropractic, patients don’t need insurance or to book appointments, making it easy and affordable to take advantage of our accessible chiropractic care service.”

According to a Gallup-Palmer College of Chiropractic annual report, neck and back pain are common among adults in the U.S. About two-thirds of U.S. adults (62%) have had neck or back pain significant enough that they saw a health care professional for care at some point in their lifetime, including 25% who did so in the last 12 months.[1]

The Joint Chiropractic is the nation’s largest network of non-insurance, private pay chiropractic healthcare clinics in the United States. The Joint Chiropractic is on a mission to improve quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care.

For information on The Joint Chiropractic and its services, or to find a local chiropractor near you, visit thejoint.com. To learn more about your first visit at The Joint, go to thejoint.com/what-to-expect.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over 7 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices. This clinic is owned and operated by The Guzel SV2, LLC.

