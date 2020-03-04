HARMONY PUBLIC SCHOOLS HOST HOUSTON-AREA SEAPERCH UNDERWATER ROBOTICS COMPETITION 

In the Harmony Public Schools SeaPerch underwater robotics competition, students in Grades 5-12 compete to see whose self-designed and self-built robot can complete an underwater obstacle course in the fastest time with the fewest mistakes.



(HOUSTON) Since before even the birth of U.S. space exploration, robots have been tested for their potential uses underwater. Fast forward to 2020, and the quest for underwater innovation has spawned one of the most unique student challenges around.

This week, future engineers from Harmony Public Schools throughout Houston are taking part in a special competition organized by the U.S. Navy. The SeaPerch Underwater Robotics Competition was designed by the military to help students understand the features of robotics and underway engineering. The contest also helps students learn team-building and problem-skills.

This year will be Harmony Public Schools’ fourth year to host the SeaPerch Underway Robotics competition for Grades 5-12. The competition will be held Thursday, March 5 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Houston Baptist University’s Fitness Center.

About SeaPerch

SeaPerch is an innovative underwater robotics program that equips teachers and students with the resources they need to build an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in an in-school or out-of-school setting. Students build the ROV from a kit comprised of low-cost, easily accessible parts, following a curriculum that teaches basic engineering and science concepts with a marine engineering theme. The SeaPerch Program provides students with the opportunity to learn about robotics, engineering, science, and mathematics (STEM) while building an underwater ROV as part of a science and engineering technology curriculum. Throughout the project, students will learn engineering concepts, problem solving, teamwork, and technical applications. Please visit Harmony SeaPerch Competition Official Website for more information.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 58 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 58 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.