Sen. Cruz Honors Texas Independence Day

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement recognizing Texas Independence Day and Sam Houston’s Birthday:

“Today marks both Texas Independence Day and the 227th birthday of Sam Houston, the founding father of the Lone Star State.

“184 years ago, Texans gathered at Washington-on-the-Brazos to boldly declare independence from Mexico.

“During this time, legends like William B. Travis, Jim Bowie, and Davy Crocket laid down their lives at the Alamo and inspired thousands of brave fighters to take up arms to free Texas from the oppressive regime of General Santa Anna.

“After General Sam Houston led the Texas Army to victory, he became the first President of the Republic of Texas.

“His words – ‘govern wisely and as little as possible’ – still ring true today. Because the Lone Star State still follows this principle, Texas has become an economic powerhouse.

“Thanks to limited government and ingenuity of hardworking Texans, the Lone Star State has one of the top performing economies in the nation and is consistently ranked the number one best state for business. The result? More jobs and higher wages.

“Sam Houston and those he led risked everything to make freedom a reality for generations of Texans. Today, we celebrate and honor that sacrifice.

“To every Texan, I wish you a very Happy Texas Independence Day.”