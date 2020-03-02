Quilters Awarded In The 2020 Rodeo Quilt Contest

MARCH 02, 2020

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ 2020 Quilt Contest Winners Announced

Winners from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2020 Quilt Contest were announced today. More than 60 entries were received from quilters who reside in the designated 68 Area Go Texan counties and Houston-Area counties.

Ribbons were awarded in multiple categories, including Overall Best of Show, Best of Division, Best of Go Texan Award and Judges Choice, among others. The winning quilts will be showcased in NRG Center during the 2020 Rodeo, March 3 – 22.

The 2020 Quilt Contest winners include:

Best of Show:

Hand Quilted: Virginia Horton, “Star Crossed”, representing Live Oak County, Area Go Texan Committee

Machine Quilted: Ann Moore, “Togetherness One More Time”, representing Walker County, Area Go Texan Committee

Best of Division:

Hand Pieced: Virginia Horton, “Star Crossed”, representing Live Oak County, Area Go Texan Committee

Machine Pieced: Ann Moore, “Togetherness One More Time”, representing Walker County, Area Go Texan Committee

Hand Applique: Taylor Watz, “Grandmother’s Garden”

Machine Applique: Janet Scheer, pieced, and Melody Mauch, quilted, “Desert Blooms”, representing Nueces County, Area Go Texan Committee

Machine Wall-Hanging: Cristina Kubicki Curtis, “Framed Trinkets”

Hand Wall-Hanging: Kathy LeBlanc, “Happy Place”

Machine Mixed Technique: Molly Fryer, “This Old Quilt”, representing Freestone County, Area Go Texan Committee

Machine Pictorial: Joyce Hervey, “My Daughter’s Library”, representing Leon County, Area Go Texan Committee

Judge’s Choice:

Missy Klimitchek and Julie Mercer, “Hey Cowboy!”, representing Jackson County, Area Go Texan Committee

Ann Moore, “Togetherness One More Time”, representing Walker County, Area Go Texan Committee

Best of Go Texan:

Ann Moore, “Togetherness One More Time”, representing Walker County, Area Go Texan Committee

Quilt Committee’s Choice:

Suzanne Scull, pieced, and Janine Laenger, quilted, “Town and Country”, representing Shelby County, Area Go Texan Committee

Blue Ribbons:

Carol Hudson, pieced, and Ginger Adams, quilted, “Jewel Vintage Rose”, representing Conroe/Willis, Houston Metro Go Texan Committee

Molly Fryer, “This Old Quilt”, representing Freestone County, Area Go Texan Committee

Missy Klimitchek and Julie Mercer, “Hey Cowboy!”, representing Jackson County, Area Go Texan Committee

Joyce Hervey, “My Daughter’s Library”, representing Leon County, Area Go Texan Committee

Virginia Horton, “Star Crossed”, representing Live Oak County, Area Go Texan Committee

Janet Scheer, pieced, and Melody Mauch, quilted, “Desert Blooms”, representing Nueces County, Area Go Texan Committee

LaDonyce Hamilton, Deb Allen, Debbie Bourgeois, Nancy Gafford, Joannie Anderskow, and Bonnie Walker, “Christmas Among Friends”, representing San Jacinto County, Area Go Texan Committee

Suzanne Scull, pieced, and Janine Laenger, quilted, “Town and Country”, representing Shelby County, Area Go Texan Committee

Ann Moore, “Togetherness One More Time”, representing Walker County, Area Go Texan Committee

Cristina Kubicki Curtis, “Framed Trinkets”

Kathy LeBlanc, “Happy Place”

Ronda Stockton, pieced, and Cindy Gravely, quilted, “Seeds Today, Flowers Tomorrow”

Taylor Watz, “Grandmother’s Garden”

Red Ribbons:

Barbara McSpadden, “Re-Discovered Churn Dash”, representing Aransas County, Area Go Texan Committee

Sharon Heimann, pieced, and Bonnie Schulz, quilted, “Americana”, representing Austin County, Area Go Texan Committee

Judy Beskow, “Texas Proud”, representing Brazos County, Area Go Texan Committee

Kylan Canon, pieced, and Janet Kirkpatrick, quilted, “The Hen House”, representing Burleson County, Area Go Texan Committee

Members of the Texas Tea Stitchers Guild, “Shades of Coral”, representing Caldwell County, Area Go Texan Committee

Jean Wehmeyer, “Crown of Thorns”, representing Calhoun County, Area Go Texan Committee

Connie Herman, “Civil War Stars”, representing Colorado County, Area Go Texan Committee

Belinda Purvis, “Spurs”, representing Crosby/Huffman, Houston Metro Go Texan Committee

Sarah Hahn, “Texas Pride”, representing Dewitt County, Area Go Texan Committee

Sarah Koehl and Mary Jane Muras, pieced, and Paige Hill, quilted, “Sunflowers”, representing Fayette County, Area Go Texan Committee

Christina Menking, pieced, and Brenda Hallmark, quilted, “Row by Row Block by Block”, representing Gonzales County, Area Go Texan Committee

Linda Horton, pieced, and Jo Caraway, quilted, “Grandma’s Wedding Ring”, representing Houston County, Area Go Texan Committee

Peggy Whitehead, “Sew Much Fun”, representing Jasper County, Area Go Texan Committee

Noella Mukherjee, “Fleurs”, representing Katy, Houston Metro Go Texan Committee

Rowena von Gortler, “Therapy”, representing Lampasas County, Area Go Texan Committee

Doris Zumwalt, pieced, and Nancy Clement, quilted, “Abilene”, representing Lavaca County, Area Go Texan Committee

Vielka Remington, “My Heart’s Content”, representing Matagorda County, Area Go Texan Committee

Marilene Hruska, “Not Your Grandmother’s Flower Garden”, representing McLennan County, Area Go Texan Committee

Katelyn Wigington, “Baltimore”, representing Navarro County, Area Go Texan Committee

Judy Palmer, “Pigs Can Fly”, representing Polk County, Area Go Texan Committee

Cheryl Yates, pieced, and Donna Warnement, quilted, “Springtime”, representing Tomball/Magnolia, Houston Metro Go Texan Committee

JoAnn Bond, “Country Rooster”, representing Tyler County, Area Go Texan Committee

Mary Rogas, “Pinwheels Forever”, representing Washington County, Area Go Texan Committee

Kathy Zieben, “Reach For The Sky”

Joyce Miller, “Pemberley”

Stacia Sweeney, “Hampton Ridge”

Carla Rives, “A Longhorn Graduation”

White Ribbons:

Daucie Davis and Julie Rice, “Hallie’s First Quilt”, representing Bastrop County, Area Go Texan Committee

Third Wednesday Quilters of De Leon, Texas, “Pieces from the Heart of a Community”, representing Comanche County, Area Go Texan Committee

Gracie Doskocil, “Gracie’s 1st Quilt”, representing Falls County, Area Go Texan Committee

Amanda Cloessner, pieced, and Susan Cloessner, pieced and quilted, “Cut Crystal”, representing Goliad County, Area Go Texan Committee

Diane LeFlore, “Baseball Diamond”, representing Grimes County, Area Go Texan Committee

Juanita Seider, “Bits-n-Pieces of Memories”, representing Hamilton County, Area Go Texan Committee

Patty Curtis, pieced, and Sophia Hull, quilted, “Yellow Rose of Texas”, representing Henderson County, Area Go Texan Committee

Judith Stone, pieced, and Loretta Bosley, quilted, “Patriotic Stars”, representing Hill County, Area Go Texan Committee

Caitlynn Smart, pieced and quilted, and Connie Smart, quilted, “Keep your sunny side up”, representing Karnes County, Area Go Texan Committee

Jennifer Tajchman, “It’s a Girl”, representing Lamar/Needville, Houston Metro Go Texan Committee

Lori Diez, “Texas Horsepatality”, representing Lee County, Area Go Texan Committee

Carol Ann Dawley, pieced, and Kathy at K & G Creative Quilts, quilted, “Star of the Sea”, representing Limestone County, Area Go Texan Committee

Minnie Pesl, “Texas Wildflowers”, representing Milam County, Area Go Texan Committee

Sandra Alford, “Untitled”, representing Panola County, Area Go Texan Committee

Shirley Hester, “My Texas”, representing Refugio County, Area Go Texan Committee

Sharon Kesinger, “Pinwheel”, representing Trinity County, Area Go Texan Committee

Nadine Van Beveren and Pam Malik, “Wave-Washed Pebbles”, representing Victoria County, Area Go Texan Committee

Dorothy Morton, “Labyrinth”, representing Wharton County, Area Go Texan Committee

Kathy Ciambrone, pieced, and Glenna Iwami, quilted, “My Fiesta Garden”, representing Williamson County, Area Go Texan Committee

Janet Harlow, “Deep In The Heart Of Texas”

Carolyne Moore, “Rosamund”

