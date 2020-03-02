Simon Bunny Hops to Visit Families at Katy Mills

KATY, TX – Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced the upcoming arrival of the Simon Bunny at Katy Mills. Families can make lasting memories by taking photos with the Bunny as part of the Simon Bunny Photo Experience. The Bunny arrives on Friday, March 6 and will visit until Saturday, April 11.

“The Simon Bunny Photo Experience at Katy Mills is a great way for families to create lasting memories this spring,” said James Ross, General Manager of Katy Mills. “We recognize the importance of capturing family traditions and are egg-static to be part of this time-honored tradition.”

Holiday experiences at Katy Mills this spring include:

Bunny FastPass: Save time, skip the line and reserve your magical moment with the Bunny online.

Caring Bunny®: Provides children with all spectrums of special needs and their families with the opportunity to visit with the Bunny in a sensory-friendly environment. Caring Bunny® will occur in association with Autism Speaks before regular mall hours on Sunday, March 22, 2020 and Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 9:30am-11:00am on both days. Guests can register in advance.

Afternoon Tea with the Easter Bunny: Share tea and treats with the Easter Bunny on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 2:00pm-3:30pm right next to the Easter set. This event is free and open to the public while goodies last.

Pet Photos with the Bunny: An opportunity for all members of the family, pet and human, to visit with the Bunny. Pet Photo night is hosted after regular mall hours on Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 6:00pm-7:30pm and the set receives extensive cleaning following the event to minimize potential risks to allergy sufferers.

About Katy Mills

Katy Mills, a climate-controlled indoor shopping center, is home to over 175 stores featuring a high-fashion line-up including H&M, Kate Spade New York, Fossil, Michael Kors, Coach Outlet, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th, Under Armour, Cole Haan, Tommy Bahama and Steve Madden. The center is located at the intersection of I-10 West and Pin Oak Road approximately 25 miles West of downtown Houston and conveniently located near the Houston Energy corridor. For more information, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/katy-mills.