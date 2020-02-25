25th annual Periwinkle Cycle returns with “’90s Reboot” on February 29

Annual bike-a-thon raises awareness for programs benefiting children touched by cancer

WHAT: On Saturday, February 29, The Periwinkle Foundation will bring back the ‘90s in celebration of the 25th annual Periwinkle Cycle, presented by White Oak Energy. Teams of four will compete in this indoor cycling challenge in 30-minute heats to raise funds and awareness for The Periwinkle Foundation’s Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs. Teams are encouraged to embrace this year’s ‘90s theme to win various awards including Best Dressed Team, Best Bike Decorations, Most Spirited Team, Furthest Distance, and Top Fundraiser. Additional activities throughout the morning include a silent auction, children’s games, music, and fun for the entire family. Individuals and groups are invited to register to participate in this event.

WHEN: Saturday, February 29

8 a.m. (check-in) to 12 p.m. (end of competition and awards)

WHERE: Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

111 North Post Oak Lane

Houston, TX 77024

FOR MORE: https://periwinklefoundation.akaraisin.com/ui/PeriwinkleCycle2020

ABOUT: The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital. Funds raised through Periwinkle Cycle help support the Periwinkle Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs that serve more than 14,000 children, teens and families. This is made possible by a collaborative community of 20,000 supporters with a reach of more than 12 million impressions worldwide.