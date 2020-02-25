Local CEO will Lead Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee  

KATY [February 24, 2020] – The Katy ISD Board of Trustees formally announced Heath Rushing as its 2020 Community Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC) Chairperson as they prepare for a 150-member committee that will be charged with assessing budgets and campus capital needs. Rushing, a Katy community member and parent to three school aged children, is the Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Memorial Hermann Katy and Memorial Hermann Cypress. He will lead the CBAC in important decision-making and collaboration leading to the development and recommendation of a potential November 2020 schools bond.

Rushing is no stranger to the Katy community. He is a resident of the Cross Creek Ranch development in Fulshear, where he moved to in recent years to establish roots in the community and professionally, to help meet the healthcare needs of the region. As part of his move to the Katy area, Rushing says his priority was to ensure his three children would be educated in a high performing and flourishing school district — identifying Katy ISD to be the perfect fit.

“To have the opportunity to be a part of my community’s bond committee is something very personal for me,” Rushing said. “I am a proud Katy ISD parent, just like so many of my neighbors and peers, and we all want our kids to have access to good schools and great teachers and learning environments. Ensuring these things continue to happen well into the future will be our committee’s primary goal,” added Rushing.

As the CBAC Chair, Rushing will be responsible for guiding the committee through discussion and review processes pertaining to the construction of a viable and comprehensive schools bond package, as well as present outcomes of the group’s work.

“Our Board of Trustees has great confidence in Mr. Rushing’s ability to lead our community in determining how to address the needs of aging campuses across the district, as well as how to best accommodate the rapid growth we are seeing particularly in our northwest quadrant where about 25,000 new students are projected to reside within the next ten years,” said Board President Courtney Doyle. “We look forward to observing and learning from the committee, and any recommendation they may bring to the Board at the conclusion of their process.”

Rushing holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University and a Masters of Healthcare Administration from Texas Woman’s University. He has been with Memorial Hermann for more than 18 years, and formally led its Northeast Hospital, as Senior Vice President and CEO, during a time of great expansion and change. Rushing also served on the Humble ISD Board of Trustees in 2013-2017 and is currently on the Board of Directors for the Katy Area Economic Development Council.