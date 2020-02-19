Cinco Ranch Branch Library Launches New Mah Jongg Time            

Mah Jongg players of all ages and skill levels – from beginners to advanced – are invited to practice their strategies and share tips with others at a new, bi-monthly “Mah Jongg @ Cinco Ranch” time at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

The meetings will take place on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month, beginning on March 17, from 12:30 to 3:00 pm, in the Multi-purpose Room of the library.

The library will provide a fun, relaxed setting where Mah Jongg players can gather to learn new moves, practice their strategies, and sharpen their skills while sharing their love of this popular tile-based game that originated in China.

Diana Steinman, from the Cinco Ranch Mah Jongg group, will be available to teach beginners the rules, basic moves, and etiquette of the game during this come-and-go activity. If they have them, participants should bring tiles and a current National Mah Jongg League (NMJL) rules card.

Materials for this activity are provided through the generous support of the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).