Hear About Fulshear & Fort Bend History At Library Program               

In recognition of Texas History Month in March, Fort Bend County Libraries will present a special program on “Fulshear & Fort Bend History” on Monday, March 16, beginning at 6:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.

Claire Rogers, executive director of the Fort Bend History Association, will share fascinating stories about the history of Fort Bend County since the time of Stephen F. Austin’s Old 300, with particular focus on the Fulshear area.

Hear about some of the residents of the county, including many Fulshear citizens, who have made an impact on the area. Rogers will also talk about the historical significance of local cemeteries.

Those attending this program will have an opportunity to view some of the Fulshear artifacts from the Fort Bend History Association’s collection.

Rogers has been with the Fort Bend History Association, which includes the Fort Bend Museum and the George Ranch Historical Park, for more than 17 years. She serves on the Executive Committee for the Fort Bend County Historical Commission and is a member of the Richmond Historic District Commission and the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation board.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).