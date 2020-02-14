Central Fort Bend Chamber Brings HYPE Summit to Fort Bend County

The Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Young Professionals Division are excited to announce our second annual workshop geared toward young professionals and students preparing to enter the workforce – HYPE Summit 2020. The goal of the HYPE Summit is to provide individuals with information, education, inspiration and motivation to aid in “Helping Young Professionals Excel” (HYPE). This is a unique opportunity for young (and young-at-heart) professionals to learn valuable information and skills from industry experts as well as network with other area businesses. Workshops will be conducted by experts from Fort Bend County and beyond.

The HYPE Summit 2020 will be held on March 5, 2020 from 8:00am – 1:00pm at the University of Houston campus located at 14000 University Blvd. in Sugar Land. General admission tickets are $35 with lunch. This event is presented by HCSS (Heavy Construction Systems Specialists). Our Breakfast Sponsor is University of Houston at Sugar Land and our Lunch Sponsor is The Cannon.

The Speaker Lineup is as follows: Growing in Leadership with Mark Magee, Amegy Bank; Building Your Brand with Heather Reichert, Branding with Joy; Investment Planning with Salim Nathani, Benzer Capital; The Dos and Don’ts of House Buying with Dustin Vacek, Re/Max Opportunities; and The Power of Professional Relationship Building with Lena Armstrong, Workforce Solutions.Our Keynote Speaker is Lawson Gow, Founder and President of The Cannon, a growing ecosystem for entrepreneurs, small businesses, freelancers, and creatives. Gow is a 2013 graduate of Rice University and found that Houston was lacking the infrastructure and resources startups needed to thrive and decided he needed to change that. In 2017, The Cannon opened its doors.

Tickets can be purchased through the Central Fort bend Chamber at www.cfbca.org.

For more information regarding the chamber and its programs, please visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org or call 281-342-5464.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber (CFBC), the oldest member-based Chamber in Fort Bend County, promotes economic growth, constructive change and superior quality of life through the development and implementation of goals and programs that advocate the objectives of the business community located within Fort Bend County.