Katy Mills to Host a ‘ZOMBIES 2’ Event

KATY, TX – Katy Mills invites the community to a “ZOMBIES 2” event, aimed at entertaining and delighting children of all ages. The event will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

During the event, families will be able to participate in a variety of activities including; a craft project to create their own “ZOMBIES 2” sling bag, an exclusive photo opportunity, and various giveaways. The fun starts near the Neighborhood 6 Courtyard in front of American Eagle Outfitters. This event does not include live character appearances.

Disney’s “ZOMBIES 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to the Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES,” is a music- and dance-filled story that picks up as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s super-sized prom. However, the arrival of a new group of outsiders – mysterious werewolves – threatens to shake up Seabrook’s newfound peace and causes a rift in Zed and Addison’s budding romance. “ZOMBIES 2” premieres Friday, February 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Simon® has collaborated with Disney Channel and Disney Junior to host special events and Disney Junior Play Dates in approximately 100 Simon Malls®, Mills®, and Premium Outlets® across the country. These unique events take place throughout the year and feature rotating activities themed to some of Disney Channel and Disney Junior’s most popular television shows and movies.

