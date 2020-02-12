Katy ISD Legacy Parent Academy Discusses the Importance of Internet Safety  

KATY [February 12, 2020] – The internet is constantly changing our daily lives. For both students and parents, the internet can be used for research, communication, event updates and even recreational games among other activities. However, online access can also come with risks, especially for young users. Katy Independent School District’s Legacy Parent Academy (LPA) is providing an educational session titled “Internet Safety” which will allow attendees to learn helpful ways to navigate the internet as well as ways to harness the power of the World Wide Web in a positive and beneficial way.

LPA educational sessions are free, open to the public, and specifically designed to provide practical strategies to support students. A Spanish translator will be available for those attending the in-person event. Sessions taking place throughout the school year will include experts on a variety of topics, which can be viewed on our Legacy Parent Academy website.

What: Katy ISD Offers Educational Session on Internet Safety

Where: Legacy Stadium

1830 Katyland Drive

Room ABC

Katy, TX 77493

When: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Contact: RSVP to: Maria DiPetta, Manager of Media Relations & Multimedia

Office: 281-396-2298

Mobile: 281-723-2927

MariaADiPetta@katyisd.org