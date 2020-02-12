Alzheimer’s Association Offers Free Education Presentations     

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s raises many questions and the Alzheimer’s Association® is here to help you find answers, local resources and support. The Association offers free educational programs that address the specific interests of the general public, organizations and individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families.

Staying informed about the disease progression, ways to reduce carepartner stress, and the importance of pre-planning will empower those living with Alzheimer’s and their carepartners as well as provide important information.

Among the programs that can be presented to your group or organization are:

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Effective Communication Strategies

Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors

There are numerous educational presentations-topics available. Each program takes about 30 minutes to an hour to present, with room for a q/a/session at the end, and includes handouts.

If you’d like a presentation at your next meeting, contact outreach specialist Fredy Batres, fbatres@alz.org 713.314.1330

The Association also offers support groups for carepartners, individuals living

with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease. All of these Alzheimer’s Association support groups are facilitated by trained volunteers with dementia-related experience.

Attending a support group creates a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

The Alzheimer’s Association Helpline provides reliable information and resources to all those who need assistance. Call toll-free anytime day or night at 800.272.3900, or online at www.alz.org . Every single service offered by the Alzheimer’s Association is absolutely free of charge.

A complete list of education classes, support groups and services is here: www.communityresourcefinder.org/ProviderSearch Look under the Alzheimer’s Association Programs and Events tab.