Safer Driving Needed To Reduce Katy Road Accident Statistics

On Tuesday 21 January 2020, one person died and another was admitted to hospital after a three-vehicle accident on West Road in the vicinity of Greenhouse Road. The deceased was identified as San-Akin Lamour by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash, which occurred just after 8am, left the road closed for several hours as emergency services and investigators tended to the scene. Lamour’s vehicle was engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived and, according to Captain Daniel Arizpe of the Cy-Fair Fire Department, Lamour died at the scene of the accident. Although not all accidents can be avoided, it is important to take the necessary precautionary steps to avoid being involved in an accident as far as possible.

Always use your lanes wisely

The investigator’s report following the fatal crash stated that Lamour did not drive in a single marked lane, but instead crossed the double yellow lines on the road and ventured into oncoming traffic. The driver’s vehicle first collided with a Nissan Rogue before spinning out of control into the path of a Chevrolet pickup truck. Any reputable accident attorney will advise that increased congestion results in a higher risk of road accidents and subsequent fatalities. It is therefore critical that all road users use their lanes wisely and adhere to all rules of the road. Apart from never crossing over solid lines, it is as important to always signal your intention to change lanes ahead of time and to make sure you can merge into a stream of traffic carefully.

‍Well-maintained vehicles pose fewer risks

Although the accident in which Lamour died was caused by driver negligence, keeping your vehicles well-maintained can go a long way in reducing your accident risk. While it is important to get your car serviced as per the manufacturer’s guidelines, there are a number of simple maintenance checks you can do every few months that will ensure your car stays in a roadworthy condition. Make a habit of checking your oil and water every time you put in gas, and regularly check to see if all your lights are working. As many traffic accidents are caused by worn-out tires, it is imperative to not only ensure that your tread depth is optimal, but also to check for any unusual ballooning on the tire which could cause a problem if left unattended.

Remain focused at all times

Distracted driving claims an average of nine lives on the roads of the USA every day. The only way to completely avoid driving while distracted is to make a conscious effort to eliminate all distractions from your driving environment. Of all the distractions that a driver can be influenced by, operating an electronic device such as a cellphone is undoubtedly the most prevalent. Even making use of a hands-free device can divert a driver’s attention so much that they lose focus of the road and cause a potentially dangerous accident. Other distractions that should be avoided at all costs include rowdy passengers, eating while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving with pets in your car.

Adhering to the rules of the road at all times can reduce your risk of being in an accident significantly. Unfortunately, reckless driving often results in terrible accidents that can have a lasting impact on many lives.