Callender, Schmidt Honored by City for Keep Katy Beautiful Service

By George Slaughter

Keep Katy Beautiful volunteer leaders Kay Callender and Sandy Schmidt were honored by the Katy City Council Monday for their years of service to that board.

In addition to having Monday being proclaimed Kay Callender Day and Sandy Schmidt Day in Katy, Keep Katy Beautiful planted trees in their honor. The city council passed an ordinance appointing Callender and Schmidt as emeritus members of the Keep Katy Beautiful Board of Directors.

“I didn’t know they were doing this,” Schmidt said. “I knew there was some kind of recognition, but didn’t realize there was a (Kay Callender and Sandy Schmidt) day. All we knew was, you’re going to get recognized at the city council meeting.”

Schmidt said she and Callender had a great time serving on the board, and paid tribute to the city departments, as well as the mayors and councils they worked with over the years.

“It’s a good group to work with,” Schmidt said. “You know, people like us get honored, but we think back to all the people behind the scenes.”

Keep Katy Beautiful has also been in the news following a report that it met earlier this month with officials from American Furniture Warehouse, an anchor store for which is being built at Pin Oak Road and I-10 to discuss plans for landscaping the property.

Schmidt said the company plans to put in a lot of trees and landscaping, and that the signage wouldn’t be too bright.

“I came away with the feeling that they are folks that want to work with us, and they want to do what is right for the community,” Schmidt said, adding that company officials said this is the most reaction they’ve had to building a facility. Schmidt said the reaction has come about because the location is a key entrance to the city from I-10.

Callender is the wife of former Mayor Doyle Callender. He served as mayor from 2001-2007. Schmidt is the wife of former Mayor Hank Schmidt. He served as mayor from 1995-2001.

