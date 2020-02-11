On February 5, Katy Area Retired Educators (K.A.R.E.) held their monthly meeting with guest speaker Ray Wolman who presented “Birds of Katy”. K.A.R.E. members also participated in their annual Chocolate Auction and raised $1,264.00 for K.A.R.E. scholarships. K.A.R.E will award scholarships to graduating Katy ISD Seniors who are entering college in the fall as an Education major and planning to become a public school teacher. Any Katy ISD Senior, who would like to apply for a K.A.R.E. Scholarship, can pick up an application from their counselor. Scholarships will be awarded at K.A.R.E.’s

April 1 meeting.

All public school employees who retired under the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) are welcome to attend and bring a retired educator, friend or neighbor who is not a current member. K.A.R.E. represents anyone who has worked in a school district and retired through TRS. This includes all employees from custodian to superintendent. Others interested in supporting the goals of the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) are welcome to join as associate members.

K.A.R.E. meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. at the Leonard E. Merrell Center, Room 144, located at the West Entrance. For more information about the Katy Area Retired Educators check out its website at http://www.localunits.org/KARE/ .

Attached pictures (Courtesy of Sue Perez):