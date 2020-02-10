Nonprofit Counseling Center Opens Ninth Houston Area Location in Spring Branch Area

Local non-profit Shield Bearer, with the mission of strengthening individuals, couples, and families, has opened a new counseling office in the Spring Branch area of Houston at 1888 Stebbins Drive, Suite 200. In partnership with Access Church, Shield Bearer will provide professional counseling services, prevention programs, and training opportunities for individuals, couples, families, businesses, churches, organizations, and schools. Services are available on a sliding scale for those with financial concerns.

“We have a talented team of counselors and staff that are passionate about strengthening the community and providing mental health services to all that need them,” shared Shield Bearer Executive Director Thad Cardine. “Support from community partners like Access Church make reaching those in need possible. We are incredibly thankful for their partnership and look forward to serving the Spring Branch area.”

Gloria Chen with Access Church stated, “Access Church is excited to be partnering with Shield Bearer in serving the mental health needs of our community.”

Appointments at any of the nine Shield Bearer locations can be made by calling a Client Relations Specialist at (281) 894-7222. For additional information, visit shieldbearer.org or call (281) 894-7222. Learn more about partnership opportunities and volunteering at a free Community Breakfast on the first Tuesday of the month at 9AM at 12340 Jones Rd, Ste 290 in Houston.