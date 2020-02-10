2020 Press Release – Unit I (SILVER)

Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest in their BRAND NEW production! Don’t miss out on your chance to join us in KATY, TX for performances starting February 13th and scheduled through February 17th!

Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012. This year will be no exception as we take you on an exhilarating expedition in search of a pirate’s booty!

The story begins with our Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Your jaws will be dropped, and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances. Try not to flinch and look away if you don’t want to miss any of the excitement! Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself? You’ll have to see our show for yourself to find out!

Manuel Rebecchi, president and owner of Cirque Italia is tremendously proud of his circus heritage and feels extremely privileged to be able to share it with you in such a fun and memorable way.

Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.

Tickets may be purchased through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts.

When: February 13-17

Where: 5000 Katy Mills Cir, Katy TX 77494

At: Katy Mills

Near: Burlington Coat Factory

Under the grand, swirling White and Blue tent!

February 13 – Thursday: 7:30pm

February 14 – Friday: 7:30pm (Valentine’s Day)

February 15 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

February 16 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

February 17 – Monday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm (President’s Day)

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Days with no scheduled shows: 10am – 6pm