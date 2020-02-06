Buyer’s Guide in Choosing the Best Electric Skateboards

Alongside technology evolutions come electric skateboards, giving us the almighty freedom to go as fast as 26MPH while being way more portable than a car could ever be. For those of us that seem to be consumed by this ever-growing community of transportation, take a few minutes out of your day, as we showcase some useful tips you should have under your belt! All before you embark on your trip of finding the utmost best electric skateboard.

What to look for

When scrolling past the recommended electric skateboards on your favorite eCommerce site, you might feel excited to get one of your own. As you do that, you might get stuck in the confusion of what seems to be an endless list of electric skateboards. Don’t fret! Profoundly curated by Lance Lawson, Skateboardit.com, narrows it down to just nine individual reviews, of the most reliable electric skateboards, to select from. Once you’ve chosen a few skateboards that you’re interested in, follow these tips and ultimately gain the one that suits you best!

What do you want?

Before you even go out and seek for the ideal deal, please fully understand what you desire to get out of your skateboard. Gather details such as the duration you will be using it for, it’s durability, waterproofing, size of the board, price, materials used, and so forth. The list goes on & on! So it would be valuable that you first attain a full perception of what you’re looking for. This step is a vital element if you’re not looking to make the wrong purchasing decision, don’t overlook it!

Range

One of the most critical elements of an electric skateboard goes to its range. On a single charge, an average electric skateboard can travel for about 12-20 miles. If you’re looking for more coverage, consider investing more! On the contrary, if you’re looking to reach neighboring areas, most skateboards shall do the trick!

Speeds

Talking about critical elements, something that goes hand in hand with an electric skateboard’s range is its speed. A study has unveiled that on average, one can go from 18-28 MPH. Do take a look into your country’s laws and abide by them when it comes to speed.

After purchase

Take into account what happens after your purchase too! Sectors such as warranty, upgradability, repairs, support, and so many others! These might be considered as a minor issue as of now, but I can assure you when you come into contact with unforeseen circumstances, having a warranty is to simply put, priceless!

Second Hand

The second-hand market, in terms of electric skateboards, has been stronger than ever. But realistically, when purchasing one from sites like eBay and Craigslist, you won’t be receiving much of a warranty, support, or legitimacy. Even so, the board’s battery life, durability, and overall lifespan are unknown to you. If you’re lucky, you might be receiving one that has been recently bought, but on the other hand, you could be spending a large chunk of your savings on one that has deteriorated further than you can fix.

Essentially, it’s a gamble. Many, including me, would recommend that you stay away from second-hand ones even if purchasing from a highly-rated seller, due to the likelihood of them forging it. But, if you feel like you’ve thought it through and are receiving it at a highly discounted rate, then go on!

Possibility of scams & How to avoid them

As the market continues to thrive off its wealthy consumers, the possibility of scams is starting to gain traction. There have been multiple start-ups failing to deliver on their promises, con artists taking advantage of the less fortunate, and so forth. We can all learn from these mistakes; here is a short breakdown of how you can do so:

Avoid PreOrdering

Even from a well-known company such as Boosted, when you pre-order yours, you wouldn’t be able to exactly comprehend what you’re receiving. Sure the company could excite it’s consumers on & on, but still, it has been highly advised that you wait for others to receive theirs and have given their respective reviews.

Reviews

Something that I adore about having access to internet reviews! Though some are paid advertisements, most of them are an enthusiast’s honest evaluation of a product. With a simple search, you’ll be having your eyes open to either the most competent product, or the exact opposite.

Brand

Continuing on your journey of researching, it’s crucial to take into consideration a brand’s reputation. Including what they are notorious for, best at producing, how long have they been running for, as well as how they treat their loyal customers. These components can tell a bunch about the company you’re buying from and their trustworthiness. If you ever encounter a new company rising through the charts, it’s better off that you wait a few months before coming to a decision, as a minority of start-ups might run off with the money made.

So, how shall I get started?

Realistically, the best way you can rely on to get the most suitable products, besides the list mentioned above, can be found at any popular electric skateboard brand. Those that have conquered the market for years on end. Find a widely known brand you deem worthy, use the above-mentioned tips, and boil it down to just a few to select from!

From potential scams to tips & tricks, I believe you’re ready to purchase an electric skateboard of your own, and have been enlightened with the knowledge of how to do so & what to look out for! So get out there and obtain the world’s most advanced, at the same time, a simplistic transportation device!