“Gardens overflowing with shiny, red tomatoes and bright green pepper…orchards filled with sweet, juicy peaches…farmers’ markets piled high with fresh produce…it is so easy to preserve. Texas AgriLife Extension Service Family and Community Healthy in Fort Bend County will host “Preserving the Bounty: Salsa and Relish”, a workshop event on Friday, March 13 at the Extension office Annex located at 1402 Band Road in Rosenberg. Food preservation techniques will include demonstrations of proper canning techniques. The workshop will begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude by 12:00 p.m. The cost of the workshop will be $20 and will include information on the techniques demonstrated. Participants will take home a jar of salsa and a jar of relish. Home food preservation may not save you money – but, you will be able to enjoy the bounty throughout the year. Seating for this event is limited. Deadline for paid registration is March 3. Instructor for the class will be Dianne Gertson, FCH Agent Fort Bend County. Registration information can be found at https://fortbend.agrilife.org/fch/preserving-giving-the-bounty or you may contact Victoria Zwahr at 281-342-3034, or Victoria.zwahr@ag.tamu.edu.