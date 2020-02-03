Maximizing your winnings at slots with one simple strategy

Slots are one of the most exciting and thrilling of all casino games. The combination of bright flashing lights with the sound of money dropping gives players a rush like no other. The fact that players don’t need to worry and can just simply press a button to keep spinning makes the game even more appealing. In fact the only thing that makes slots even better is when you get to win big. So how can players improve their odds? Keep reading to find out exactly how to maximise your winnings at slots with one simple strategy at top10slotgames.com.

The singular most important strategy that you can follow in order to win at slots is to make sure you pick what game to play very wisely. Now you may be thinking that this advice sounds a bit obvious. However, there’s a lot that goes into picking the right game for you, especially if you want to maximise any winnings. The core part of this strategy is research. Once a player has decided which online casino website they would like to play on, they should then research before selecting which slot to play. This means not just picking the first slot game advertised or one that flashes onto your screen. Search through the categories and pick one that you find most exciting. If you’re not really that interested in the theme of a slot, the chances are you won’t be that fussed about playing for very long; therefore minimising any chances you have of winning at slots. Players have endless choice and can pick from a range of options, including but not limited to progressive slots, 3D slots and virtual reality slots. So don’t limit your options and find some games that you find as engrossing as possible.

Next on your list of research is volatility. This refers to how much risk is involved in the slot. High volatile games have high risk, high reward stakes. Therefore those who can afford to hold out for bigger wins should only play these. If you’ve got a smaller budget, make sure to play low volatile slots. The payouts are smaller but are more frequent, making them more sustainable for playing over longer periods of time. Your final point of research is RTP. This stands for ‘return to player’ rate and like volatility is one of the most overlooked features when it comes to slots. Surprising when you consider it has such a huge impact on the likelihood of winning. RTP refers to the percentage of money that is returned to punters over time. So games with a 94% RTP will be expected to give back £94 for every one hundred spent. Most games range between 93% and 98% so whilst researching, only select ones that have a higher percentage as possible options to play. Now you know the secret to maximising winnings at any casino slot game. Following just the simple strategy of research you can increase the likelihood of you winning and your potential payday!