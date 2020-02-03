Have Democrats gone too far?

Would it have been wiser for the Democrats to stop their hour of power after the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump? I’m sure they knew the Republican Senators would never kick their candidate out the political door. Have the Dems wasted taxpayer time and money?

Did Republicans waste taxpayer time and money when they tried to impeach President Bill Clinton over the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal? I’m sure they knew the Democrats would never boot Bill, alias “Slick Willy” out of the White House. “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

Both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are liar, liar, pants-on-fire, politicians. Like many Americans, I am disillusioned with petty pelting of politicians against opposing parties. Is there an honest politician in the House? George H.W. Bush stated, “Read my lips: no new taxes.” And he raised taxes.

When Presidents Lie: A History of Official Deception and Its Consequences(2004), a book by Eric Alterman. His book is a detailed examination of four key presidential lies. “Most people, like most presidents, know lying is “wrong,” yet most people do it anyway…The more a leader lies to his people, the more he must lie to his people. Eventually, the lies take on a life of their own and tend to overpower the liar.”

The Politics of Lying: Government Deception, Secrecy, and Power (1973), a book by David Wise. “Large numbers of people no longer believe the government or the President. They no longer believe the government because they have come to understand that the government does not always tell the truth. It was official deception over the war in Vietnam that caused a major erosion of confidence of the American people in their government…If politics is the pursuit and exercise of power over other human beings, truth is always likely to take a secondary role to that primary objective.”

I didn’t vote for Trump or Clinton. I didn’t vote for McCain or Obama. I didn’t vote. Why? I oppose the Electoral College system. Yes, some may it’s a cope-out on my part and others may not.

In the U.S., 65 percent of adults think whoever wins the popular vote should hold the nation’s highest office, according to a 2018 Atlantic/PRRI poll. Visit www.prri.org.

The Electoral College makes it possible for a candidate to win the presidential election while losing the popular vote. This has happened five times in our nation’s history—1824, 1876, 1888, 2000, and 2016. Though Americans’ support for the Electoral College has changed over time, for decades more Americans have wanted to get rid of the Electoral College than keep it. Read more at www.citizenstakeaction.org.

Democrats mislead and lie. Republicans mislead and lie. Does every President need to take a daily lie detector test? A special polygraph app for politicians with results broadcast around the nation. Many viewers remember the classic line from the “Seinfeld” show, that “it’s not a lie if you believe it.”

The only person who never told a lie wasn’t George Washington—his name was Jesus.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Southern Ohio. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.