PMS: Meditation and Other Ways To Pacify Symptoms

Women across the globe spend their adulthood dealing with the menace that is their periods! It is by far the worst time of the month, the aches and cramps and the overall blah feeling can be a lot to deal with. Men just don’t understand how the crippling premenstrual syndrome, commonly known as PMS, can actually be. However, they know pretty well that this time of the month is when they have to keep their distance from the women in their lives for their own good!

The intensity of PMS varies from one woman to the other; yet, almost every single woman on earth will want to find relief from these vicious symptoms that take over her life for a good two weeks on a monthly basis. Since the dawn of time, women have been concocting potions and experimenting with all kinds of herbs on God’s green Earth, hoping they’d find the elixir that would stand up for PMS. After lots of trials and errors, thankfully, it has been proven that there are in fact many ways by which PMS can be toned down and pacified; let’s check them out below:

● Meditation

Hormonal fluctuations are the main reason behind PMS, and they are responsible for the emotional imbalance women experience during that time of the month. It has been found that meditation can help with releasing stress and anxiety by improving blood flow to the brain; the brain can then do a better job in producing good hormones, like serotonin which greatly affects how we feel overall.

Usually, after a meditation session, people report a feeling of lightness and peacefulness, and this immensely helps during the difficult PMS time women go through. Women are advised to spend at least 10 minutes in mindful meditation per day where the body is in a relaxed position and practicing active breathing. It will be difficult to find comfort when you’re dealing with painful abdominal aches in the beginning. However, since consistency is a key factor, practice will train the brain to surrender to the powers of meditation.

● Natural Herbs

Following along with non-chemical cures for PMS, herbal remedies have been sought after for ages by adult women especially those who are adamant about wholesome living. Ginger, cinnamon, and Chasteberry are among the most famous herbs that are believed to alleviate depression symptoms related to PMS.

While most people don’t mind orally consuming these supplements in the form of tablets and powders, others prefer using latex topical patches. This new technology, as explained by industry leaders at Patch MD , is very effective in dealing with PMS symptoms all day long through the time-release nature of adhesive patches. Women can conveniently pack some patches in their purses for when the PMS symptoms hit since they are easy to use anytime and anywhere. Whichever way herbs are to be used, women should always make sure to consult their healthcare providers before consumption, since some interfere with over the counter medications causing serious side-effects.

● Exercise

Unlike common assumptions, exercising is highly recommended to ease PMS symptoms. Even though most women prefer to stay in bed or lie down in front of the TV waiting for the uneasiness feeling to go away, they will be much better off getting into a good exercise. Exercising releases endorphins, which improves the mood and positively affects the emotional wellbeing of women battling PMS. If PMS symptoms are more intense than normal, simple workouts will suffice like a brisk outdoor walk or a couple of swimming laps.

● Massage Therapy

Just like on any given day, getting a massage is a very effective way to deal with stress and decrease anxiety. On days when needed the most while PMSing, massages can actually do wonders. By using certain techniques, a massage therapist can calm the feeling of bloating that is very common during PMS. The use of essential oils also helps a lot with relaxation and stress-relief. Lavender and Ylang Ylang oils are most commonly used to soothe the pain and act as natural antidepressants when used in PMS massages.

● Healthy Diet

One of the most basic yet powerful ways to deal with PMS symptoms is eating healthy food. Whole foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals would make a world of difference in the way symptoms would be experienced. Nausea and water retention are famous PMS symptoms. Nutritionists advise women to drink a lot of water and eat cucumbers, tomatoes, and watermelon to counter water retention since the main reason the body retains water in the first place is to fix the state of water deprivation it’s experiencing.

Also, calcium-rich foods like broccoli and spinach will defeat PMS cramps. Foods high in sugar and fats should be avoided since they interrupt healthy digestion and may even exacerbate the cramping issue. A little indulgence here and there never hurts of course; it is a tough time after all, and there is no need for further pressure. However, being most careful with food during that time will greatly help with keeping the symptoms in check.

● Hot Baths

Relaxing hot baths are one of the very effective ways of dealing with PMS. Just like the wondrous effects of a hot water bottle to ease abdominal aches, hot baths work on relaxing uterus muscles and improving blood circulation which causes instant relief. Essential oils and magnesium salt can be added to the hot baths to up the relaxation factor and also help induce sleep since insomnia is very common during PMS.

● Avoiding Stress

Although this can be hard to achieve, stress can really make PMS symptoms much worse. Women who lead stressful lives are usually reported to experience worse cases of PMS. If possible, by putting off big decisions for a few days or choosing to hand in important work projects before that time in their cycles, women can put PMS symptoms under control.

Just because women know when to expect their PMS symptoms to hit, it does not make it any less of a nuisance. Besides regular pain relief medications, the above ways can make the symptoms much more tolerable. Focusing on the multitude of other blessings of being a woman helps put things into perspective and helps in facing this monthly challenge with grace and acceptance.