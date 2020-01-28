What’s The Best Memory Foam Mattress For Quality Sleep?

Memory foam mattresses are made from thick, supportive, and ultra-quality material. The mattress conforms to your body shape in any sleeping position providing you a comfortable sleep. It cushions your shoulders, neck, and hips. If you want a luxurious mattress that will offer unmatched comfort, you should get a memory foam mattress.

One of the memory foam mattress benefits includes effective in motion transfers. This attribute of motion isolation and energy absorption is better than in other mattresses. With numerous memory foam mattresses design, choosing the best can be daunting. Do not fret. This article will help you choose the best memory foam mattress for sound sleep. When choosing the best mattress, below are some features and considerations you should check.

Mattress Type

Memory foam mattresses come in different types. The primary types of memory foam mattresses are traditional memory foam, gel memory foam, and plant-based memory foam. Traditional memory foam is highly sensitive to temperature. They tend to be softer when warm and become firm when cool. Also, the responsiveness of these mattresses is quite low. Gel memory foam has a better heat retention feature compared to traditional memory foam. They also have faster responsiveness to movement. As the name suggests, plant-based memory foam is partially made of plant material. They are more eco friendly and cooler. This temperature neutral foam also boasts of fast responsiveness.

Firm

Different mattress types come with different firmness; however, denser foam mattresses are quite firmer. Typically, less dense layers are placed on top for comfort while denser layers at a place at the bottom to offer support. Denser foam mattresses are more expensive and boast of a long lifespan. While low foam mattress is cheaper and has a short lifespan, they also tend to wear out faster.

Consider your Sleeping Position

Your sleeping position should play a significant role in choosing the right mattress firmness. People who sleep on their backs require a medium-firm mattress. Memory foam mattresses come in handy in aligning the spine. If you are a stomach sleeper, the ideal mattress should be firmer while side sleepers should go for soft mattresses.

Thus, these mattresses alleviate pressure points which are common with side sleepers. If you sleep in all three positions, you should invest in a Winkbeds or any other mattress type which is a firm hybrid mattress that can offer high-quality sleep. It even caters for hot sleepers. Foam mattresses use body pressure and heat to soften the material. Consequently, the areas that you do not occupy will generally go back to their firmness.

Consider the Memory Foam Density and Thickness

The three density options for memory foam mattresses are low density, medium density, and high density. The most durable of the three options is the high-density memory foam mattress. The medium-density mattress allows optimal motion isolation and hence ideal for people sharing a bed with their partners. Your body adjusts more easily to low-density memory foam since they allow an easy break-in. Also, the memory foam type of mattress density levels go hand in hand with the mattress weight. For example, the weight of high-density memory form is about 10 pounds.

The thickness of memory foam mattresses ranges between 6 inches and 14 inches. Thick Mattress is relatively softer compared to thin mattresses. However, thinner options also come with the natural comfort of memory foam mattresses. Here is an interesting thing. You can add boost the overall thickness and comfort using a memory foam mattress topper.

Conclusion

The best memory foam mattresses depend on individual sleeping needs. These needs include the sleeping position. Also, the firmness and density of a mattress plays a significant role in providing quality sleep.