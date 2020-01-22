Sen. Cruz: ‘Don’t Be Fooled by Democrats’ Last-Minute Fishing Attempt to Bring in yet More Witnesses Into the Senate’

Issues statement on Sen. Schumer’s amendments to call more witnesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Subcommittee on The Constitution, today released the following statement during the Senate Impeachment Trial as Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) introduced amendments to Leader Mitch McConnell’s organizing resolution to call more witnesses:

“Don’t be fooled by Democrats’ last-minute fishing attempt to bring in yet more witnesses into the Senate. Democrats had months of one-sided partisan hearings in the House, and they explicitly chose to withdraw their subpoena when a witness challenged it in court. The Senate will determine whether or not we need to hear more witnesses from both sides after we have heard opening arguments from both sides – the very same approach that received unanimous bipartisan support from the Senate during the Clinton Impeachment Trial.”