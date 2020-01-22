This weekend local students representing Houston area groups – including

in Houston: The JET-PAC and Wildfish Theatre Company

in Pearland: Inspiration Stage

in Sugar Land: Purple Box Theater

won national awards and earned praise at the Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, which happened January 17-19, 2020.

A press release follows.

Inspiration Stage

Pictured in Matilda JR 1.jpg: The company of Inspiration Stage performs a selection from Roald Dahl’s Matilda JR in the New Works Showcase at the Junior Theater Festival Atlanta 2020. Photo credit: Marcus Woollen for the Junior Theater Festival

The JET-Pac

Pictured in Freddie G award for Excellence in Ensemble Work – The JET PAC.jpg from left: New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Mo Willems, Heather Korth, Heather Steele, and composer, music director and orchestrator Deborah Wicks La Puma (Elephant and Piggie’s We Are In A Play, Frida Libre). Photo credit: James Barker Photography

LOCAL STUDENTS WIN NATIONAL AWARDS AT

2020 JUNIOR THEATER FESTIVAL ATLANTA

Students from The JET-PAC and Wildfish Theatre Company in Houston, Inspiration Stage in Pearland, and Purple Box Theater in Sugar Land, won national awards and earned recognition at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, which happened January 17-19, 2020 at The Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. The Junior Theater Festival Atlanta united 7,000 students and educators from 128 educational musical theater groups representing 31 states, as well as Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

Awards

Inspiration Stage won a Freddie G Excellence in Music award and student Evan Blackwell won a 2020 Freddie G Inspiration Award, given to a student who touched the hearts of the adjudications in some way. Inspiration Stage was also hand-picked to present selections from Matilda JR. for all festival attendees at the JTF Atlanta 2020 New Works Showcase.

The JET-PAC won a Freddie G Excellence in Ensemble Work award.

Wildfish Theatre Company won a Freddie G Excellence in Ensemble Work award and Abbigayle Scott won a Freddie G Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography award.

Adjudications

The JET-PAC students presented selections from Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach JR. for director, choreographer, producer and dancer Jeff Calhoun (Newsies on Broadway), and founder and executive artistic director of Bay Area Children’s Theatre, Nina Meehan.

Said Meehan, “The JET-PAC offered incredible storytelling. With great commitment, the strong ensemble brought us on the true adventure of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach JR.”

Wildfish Theatre Company students presented selections from Godspell JR. for actress Jennifer Locke (Hamilton), and music director and educator Derek Bowley (Kennedy Center tour and premiere of The Phantom Tollbooth, world premiere of The Trumpet of the Swan at the Kennedy Center, contributing author on School of Rock and Something Rotten Broadway study guides).

Said Bowley, “This performance was so much fun! These performers created character after character, inhabiting the various parables and songs. The energy was non-stop and always spot on.” Added Locke, “This group had amazing choreography that put me at the edge of my seat! They had so much energy, were committed to each moment, and were hilarious!”

Inspiration Stage students presented selections from Disney’s and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins JR. and Purple Box Theater presented selections from Disney’s Frozen JR. for Hans Weichhart, chief relationship officer for the Educational Theatre Association, Tali Allen, director of Education and Outreach at STAGES St. Louis, and Lotte Wakeham, artistic director of the Octagon Theatre in Bolton, U.K. and Broadway’s Matilda the Musical associate director.

Said Allen of Inspiration Stage, “Inspiration Stage’s vocal precision was stellar. Their full ensemble vocals blew the roof off the place. I loved every minute of it!” Added Wakeham, “This group performed a wonderful opening number, and this high standard was maintained throughout the piece. There was excellent detail and characterization from all of the performers. I was particularly impressed by their British accents, and their confident singing and musicianship. The storytelling throughout their presentation was very strong and the staging was inventive and compelling to watch. This group was full of talented performers and I’d like to congratulate them and their instructors on all their hard work.” Added Weichhart, “We were transported from Atlanta, GA to the rooftops of London through this groups’ performance of Disney’s Mary Poppins JR. The accents, the choreography, and the individualizations of each character brought the story to life with believability and authenticity I haven’t seen before from this age group!”

Said Allen of Purple Box Theater, “Purple Box Theater had such a fun ensemble who worked well together and took such great care of each other on stage.” Added Wakeham, “This group was a delight to watch. I was very impressed by the staging of the piece and how the performers used their bodies to create the different settings of the show. I particularly enjoyed the staging of ‘Let It Go’, with the physical build up over the course of the number. The dancing was strong throughout and the cast had good comic abilities. I was particularly impressed by Carter Payne, who performed in the role of Olaf, as he demonstrated great stage presence. The whole group worked extremely hard and displayed excellent teamwork, and I extend a congratulations to all!” Added Weichhart, “Purple Box Theate gifted us with a delightfully genuine performance of Disney’s Frozen JR. This group of performers took student-led choreography and combined that with beautifully simple lighting effects to create a fantastic retelling of this popular tale!”

Additional Recognition

The JET-PAC’s Bethany Askins, Karaline Focke, and Riley Cassarino, Wildfish Theatre Company’s Caroline Shoaf, and Inspiration Stage’s Jaxon Daniel and Gentry Claire Lumpkin, made it to the call-back for future Broadway Junior shoots for “how-to” choreography videos for soon-to-be released Broadway Junior musicals. The shoots will be taped in New York City this summer. The Broadway Junior scouts were on the lookout for outstanding students, 150 of whom made it to the final call back for iTheatrics resident choreographer Steven G. Kennedy. The final cast will be determined later this year. These videos will be used in tens of thousands of schools across the country and internationally.

The JET-PAC’s Skylor Hoyler and Olivia Powell, Wildfish Theatre Company’s Estus Stephens and Sutton Walsh, Inspiration Stage’s Evan Blackwell and Madison Willett, and Purple Box Theater’s Carter Payne and Elena Vazquez, were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, made up of outstanding performers attending the festival. The All-Stars performed a song during the closing ceremony for all 6,600 festival attendees.

Produced by the Junior Theater Group in partnership with iTheatrics, a leading educational theater company that creates innovative experiences and products for the public and private sector, the Junior Theater Festival Atlanta is the world’s largest festival celebrating young people and the transformative power of musical theater. This year’s title sponsors were Music Theatre International, Disney Theatrical Group, and Playbill, Inc®. The year marks the 15th Junior Theater Festival Atlanta. The Junior Theater Festival Atlanta was founded in 2003. In 2010 the festival became an annual event.

About The JET-PAC

The JET-PAC is committed to providing the foundation and training for students to become well rounded artists while evaluating and developing each individual’s inherent strengths and weaknesses to their maximum potential. The Academy specializes in quality instruction and training in many areas of visual and performance art with a specific emphasis on dance, acting, and vocal performance.

2020 marks the group’s first time at the festival.



About Wildfish Theatre Company

Wildfish Theatre Company works to provide an environment for children to hone a sense of leadership, discipline, self-worth, and confidence through the challenge of rehearsal and live performance. The program creates and nurtures responsible members of society through its efforts to give back to the Houston community. Wildfish produces a broad range of theatrical presentations of the highest possible quality while inspiring and developing the talents of young performers.

The group has enjoyed success at past Junior Theater Festivals. At the 2019 Junior Theater Festival West, Wildfish won a Freddie G Award for Excellence in Dance. The group was also hand-picked to present Oliver JR. for all festival attendees at the New Works Showcase which previews new titles that will soon be made available for licensing by MTI.

Additionally, Wildfish Theatre Company Matthew Perkins was selected to ask a question to Disney Theatrical Productions President and Producer Thomas Schumacher.

At the 2018 Junior Theater Festival West, Wildfish Theatre Company won a Freddie G award for Excellence in Ensemble Work. The group performed Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang, JR. for all festival attendees during the JTF West New Works Showcase.

Also that year students McKenna Leach was named to Tech Theater All-Stars. Each group attending the festival was allowed to nominate two students who took part in technical theatre workshops designed to help develop their talents. From these, a select group of Tech All-Stars were selected to work side-by-side with industry professionals on helping to run festival main stage events.

Nicholas Rhew, Sean Graul, Mallory Keeler, Ashton Booth and Eva Adickes were some of a select group of students who made it to the call-back for future shoots for “how-to” choreography videos for soon-to-be released musicals.

The company attended the inaugural iTheatrics JTF West in February 2017 and won a Freddie G Outstanding Production award. As one of just six schools from across the country to win a Freddie G Outstanding Production Award, the students performed a song from their production for all attendees at the closing ceremonies. Furthermore, Wildfish Theatre Company student Michelle Smith won a Freddie G Outstanding Student Director and Choreographer award, and Katelyn Young and Emmy Smith won the two only Freddie G All Festival Performance Female Award.

About Purple Box Theater

Purple Box Theater offers musical theater, theater and performance classes for kids ages 5-12, as well as teen programs for young performers ages 13-17.

The group has enjoyed success at past Junior Theater Festivals. At the 2018 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, Purple Box Theater won a Freddie G Award for Excellence in Music. At the 2017 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, Purple Box Theater won a Freddie G Group Award for Excellence in Dance. Additionally, Purple Box Theater educator Victoria Reyes won a Freddie G Broadway Junior Slam Award. Also, Keara Smith made it to the call-back for future shoots for “how-to” choreography videos for soon-to-be released musicals.

The group also travels to New York City to perform with Voices on Broadway and participates in workshops led by Broadway professionals. The group has also performed at Disneyworld and Disneyland, and traveled to Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood.

About the 2020 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta

The 2020 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta is a monumental weekend of theatrical fellowship rewarding and empowering student-driven musical theater programs.

President & Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions Thomas Schumacher; Caissie Levy (Frozen on Broadway); Andrew Pirozzi (Frozen on Broadway); Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway); Michael James Scott (Aladdin on Broadway); McKenzie Kurtz (Footloose at The Muny); Ryan McCartan (Wicked on Broadway); Jason Gotay (Bring It On on Broadway); Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton on Broadway); Jennifer Locke (Hamilton national tour); High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney + creator/Executive Producer Tim Federle, and show stars Olivia Rodrigo, and Joshua Bassett; Luca Padovan and Isabella Russo (School of Rock); Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Between The Lines); Rob Rokicki (The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical); and Lotte Wakeham (Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical) were some of the celebrities at the festival cheering on the students.

In addition to presenting selections from shows for adjudication, participants took part in interactive workshops led by Broadway and West End professionals, gained from professional development, watched outstanding performances by fellow students and Broadway stars and enjoyed theatrical fellowship.

Caissie Levy (Frozen on Broadway) performed the festival’s headlining concert.

Disney Theatrical Productions President & Producer Thomas Schumacher, offered the festival keynote in collaboration with Andrew Pirozzi, Michael James Scott, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan.

During the festivals’ New Works Showcase, select groups performed songs from new or updated musicals: Roald Dahl’s Matilda JR. (Inspiration Stage, Sugar Land, TX); Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play! JR. (Ohlook Performing Arts Center, Grapevine, TX); The Drowsy Chaperone JR. (Plaza Academy, Cleburne, TX); Disney’s Newsies JR. (Red Phoenix Theatre Company and Play On Players, Gainesville, GA), and Disney’s Moana JR. (BRAVO!, Oak Park, IL). These tit that will soon be made available as Broadway Junior musicals for licensing by MTI.



Based in New York City, for the last decade iTheatrics has established itself as the world’s leading authority on musical theater for young people. The company works with leading public and private companies around the world — including the White House, the Kennedy Center, NBC and all the leading theatrical licensors — to make sure that young people everywhere have access to quality musical theater programs.

