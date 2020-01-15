Texas State Library and Archives Commission Announces New Commissioner Appointments

Austin, TX – The Office of the Governor has announced new appointments to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, effective immediately. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Commissioner Martha Wong as Chair of the Commission; Commissioner David C. Garza has been reappointed, with a term to expire in September 2025; and Bradley S. “Brad” Tegeler has been newly appointed, with a term to expire September 2025.

“I want to thank Governor Abbot for his confidence in me to Chair the Texas State Library and Achieves Commission,” said Wong. “Mike Waters has provided excellent leadership as Chair, and I hope I will be able to measure up to the standard he set. My thanks to Chairman Waters for his many years of service and his excellent example of servant leadership. He has been a friend and mentor to me. Mike has left the Commission is great shape with the leadership of Executive Director Mark Smith.”

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission is the governing board of the agency with which it shares a name. The Commission ensures that the agency effectively and conscientiously pursues its mission to provide citizens access to the information they need to lead informed, productive and fulfilled lives.

Chair Martha Wong of Houston has served on the Commission since November 3, 2015. A community volunteer, former state representative and Houston city council member, Wong is a member of the Houston Association of Retired Teachers, Asian Pacific American Heritage Association, Greater Houston Pachyderm Club, Chinese American Citizens Alliance and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. She has previously served as a board member for the American Red Cross, Neuhaus Education Center, Houston Olympic 2012 Foundation, Alley Theater, Lions Eye Bank Foundation and University of Houston Alumni Organization. Wong was inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame in 1994. She has been recognized as a Distinguished University of Houston Alumni by the UH Alumni Association and the College of Education. Wong graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Texas at Austin. She earned her master’s and doctorate degree in educational administration from the University of Houston. Wong’s term expires in September 2021.

Commissioner David C. Garza of Brownsville has served on the Commission since June 25, 2018. He is a law partner at Garza & Garza, L.L.P., a member of the State Bar of Texas and former chairman of its Grievance Committee for the Rio Grande Valley. Additionally, he is a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, member and former Executive Committee member of the National Diocesan Attorneys Association and a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Commission on the Arts and the Texas Racing Commission. He is the chairman of the Brownsville Foundation for Health and Education, a director of the Valley Zoological Society Endowment Board, former chairman of the Historic Brownsville Museum Association and former chairman of the United Way of Brownsville. Garza received a Bachelor of Arts in history from St. Edwards University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

Commissioner Bradley S. “Brad” Tegeler of Austin is the General Counsel for the Tegeler Family Auto Dealerships, where he oversees and manages all legal matters related to three franchised automotive dealerships across the state of Texas. He previously spent thirteen years working for members of the Texas Senate and Texas House of Representatives in various leadership roles. He is a member of the South Texas College of Law Alumni Board and the Texas Masonic Lodge and a volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House in Austin. Tegeler received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from St. Edward’s University, a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law and a Masters of Laws in international commerce business from University of East Anglia – Norwich, United Kingdom. He replaces Michael C. Waters of Dallas, who had served on the Commission since 2008 and as Chair since 2012.