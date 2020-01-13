Aristoi Classical Academy Community Open House Saturday, January 25th

Aristoi Classical Academy invites you to explore what a Classical Liberal Arts education is all about. Join us for campus tours, speak with our teachers, discuss opportunities with our Student Ambassadors, and understand why Aristoi’s goal is to provide students the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

Elementary School Campus (K-4): Upper School Campus (5-12):

January 25th January 25th

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

5618 11th Street 5610 Morton Road

Katy, TX Katy, TX

Register for our Open House at: aristoiclassical.org/openhouse2020/.

Aristoi Classical Academy

281-391-5003