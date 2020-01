Chess Players Invited To Share Tips At Cinco Ranch Branch Library Event            

Chess players of all ages and skill levels – from beginners to advanced – are invited to practice their strategies and share tips with others at the “Chess Day @ the Library” events on Saturdays, February 1 and 15, from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, in the Multi-purpose Room at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Learn a new chess move (or two) during this come-and-go event. Experienced players will be on hand to provide tips and assistance.

A limited number of chess sets will be provided, but players are welcome to bring their own sets as well.

“Chess Day @ the Library” takes place on the first and third Saturdays of every month. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).