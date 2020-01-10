Texas Library Association Welcomes New Executive Director

Austin, TX – After an extensive national search, the Texas Library Association (TLA) appointed Shirley Robinson, CAE as the new Executive Director starting January 9. Robinson has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit trade association management at statewide organizations. She is a member-focused leader with a proven record of implementing successful initiatives and sustaining organizational growth.

“Members of the search committee and the executive board were impressed with Ms. Robinson’s wide range of nonprofit association management knowledge and experience which is essential to lead an association in today’s ever-changing environment,” said TLA President Cecilia Barham, director, North Richland Hills Library. “We are excited to welcome her to the library community.”

Robinson is a skilled and experienced manager of both people and resources. As a successful relationship builder and collaborator, she exhibits a membership-focused service philosophy, and has extensive experience working with members, boards, volunteers, vendors, and community partners.

Most recently, Robinson was President and CEO of Texas Healthcare Trustees (THT), a statewide trade association serving more than 4,000 hospital board members. She also spent eight years in progressive leadership roles at THT and the Texas Hospital Association (THA), serving as Senior Director, Education & Programs at THT, and as Vice President, Education & Governance Programs for THA. Robinson also held business development and fundraising, membership, education, and marketing positions at nonprofits including the Texas Society for Association Executives (TSAE), Muscular Dystrophy Association, and Austin Museum of Art. She received a bachelor’s in business administration from Trinity University, and is a Certified Association Executive (CAE).

“I am inspired by TLA’s members, the collaborative culture, incredible staff team, and board leadership. Their enthusiasm and dedication to the library profession and commitment to TLA is energizing and profound,” Robinson stated. “I look forward to getting out across the state to continue learning about the members and their needs to advance the future of the library profession in the state of Texas.”