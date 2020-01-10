Katy ISD Legacy Parent Academy Highlights the Impact of Social Media  

KATY [January 9, 2020] – The impact of social media in our world today is growing daily, especially among students. Katy Independent School District’s Legacy Parent Academy (LPA) is providing an educational session titled, “This Force They Call ‘Social Media’” to help parents learn ways to understand, monitor and interact with this ever present force in a positive and productive manner. The event will take place at Legacy Stadium.

LPA educational sessions are free, open to the public, and specifically designed to provide practical strategies to support students. A Spanish translator will be available for those attending the in-person event. Sessions taking place throughout the school year will include experts on a variety of topics, which can be viewed on our Legacy Parent Academy website.

What: Katy ISD Offers Educational Session on Social Media

Where: Legacy Stadium

1830 Katyland Drive

Room ABC

Katy, TX 77493

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Contact: RSVP to: Maria DiPetta, Manager of Media Relations & Multimedia

Office: 281-396-2298

Mobile: 281-723-2927

MariaADiPetta@katyisd.org