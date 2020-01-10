Law Library Legal Tech Institute Publishes 2020 Course Catalog

The Harris County Law Library’s Legal Tech Institute today released the 2020 Course Catalog for its Hands-On Legal Tech Training Program. Four new sessions, including “Microsoft PowerPoint for Legal Work” and “Basic Automation for Lawyers,” debut in the new Catalog. In total, nine sessions will be offered on rotation every Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Legal Tech Lab at the Law Library.

“Since the Law Library joined our Office, we have worked to make it a destination where all residents of Harris County can connect with their government and access legal information,” County Attorney Ryan said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free educational programs at the Law Library and to never hesitate to ask to use ‘our’ resources – they are your resources.”

More than 250 people attended programs from the Legal Tech Institute in 2019, which was double the number who attended in 2018. Training sessions are free and open to all, and most carry free continuing legal education credit for Texas attorneys courtesy of the CLE Committee for the Office of Vince Ryan, Harris County Attorney.

“Finding adequate legal tech training opportunities can be difficult for both attorneys and self-represented litigants,” said Legal Tech Institute Director Joe Lawson. “As a public law library, our mission is to eliminate barriers to accessing legal information. Offering these free, hands-on training opportunities to all is a big step in the right direction.”

Visit the Legal Tech Institute website at www.harriscountylawlibrary.org/tech to download a copy of the Course Catalog and to register for an upcoming training session. Anyone who is unable to register on the website can find assistance Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Law Library’s reference desk, located at 1019 Congress Street, 1st floor, Houston, Texas 77002, or by phone at (713)755-5183.

About the Harris County Law Library

The Harris County Law Library opened in 1915 and has continued to serve Harris County’s legal information needs for more than a century. After joining the Office of Vince Ryan, Harris County Attorney, in 2011, the Law Library greatly expanded its technology offerings and educational opportunities. Ryan’s support for the revitalization of the Law Library was recognized by the American Association of Law Libraries in 2016 when he was named the Law Library Advocate of the Year. The Law Library is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.harriscountylawlibrary.org for more information.