Saluting Staffers Who Support the Katy ISD Education Foundation

Legacy Investors and Reason2Race Participants Ensure Classrooms are Extraordinary for Generations to Come

(January 8, 2020) – One hundred and thirty-two district employees give to the Katy ISD Education Foundation through a payroll deduction program exclusive to Katy ISD teachers and staff. Katy ISD Legacy Investor funds remain in Katy ISD, and are invested directly into classrooms through the Foundation’s Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. With monthly support from Katy ISD employees, the Education Foundation will continue to empower teachers to make a difference to thousands of students across the district, including an Early Childhood Special Education class at Stanley Elementary.

While the Legacy Investor opportunity is exclusive to Katy ISD employees, our community can support the Foundation through annual fundraising events like Reason2Race. Rally behind our runners, many of whom are Katy ISD staff, as they race in the Katy Half Marathon to raise funds for Inspiring Imagination teacher grants. Give to a runner by visiting https://tinyurl.com/Reason2Race20 .

A teacher’s story about how a grant transformed her classroom experience.