Skip the Elevator Today: 3 Reasons that Every Step Counts on National Take the Stairs Day

HOUSTON (January 8, 2020) – Today, January 8, is National Take the Stairs Day and the American Lung Association in Texas is encouraging everyone to skip the elevator and take the stairs.

“Stair climbing burns two to three times more calories than walking or running. In fact, just casually climbing stairs requires 8-11 calories of energy per minute,” said Katie Jones, executive director for the Lung Association. “Also, stair climbing lets you exercise without a gym or any equipment. Just take the stairs at home, at work or while shopping.”

Here are three reasons to take the stairs tomorrow for National Take the Stairs Day:

To Improve Your Health:Stair climbing is a great way to burn calories but is also a simple way to improve your overall health. According to The Journal of the American Medical Association’s 2018 Physical Activities Guidelines for Americans, experts recommend small changes to daily activities such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator. The report states that changes like this can increase overall health and reduce the risk of many chronic diseases. To Feel What It’s Like For People with Lung Disease:After a vigorous climb up stairs, you may be gasping for air and your lungs might be burning. While this is temporary for you, this is what it can feel like every day for people living with lung disease. Take the stairs and then educate yourself about lung diseases like asthma, lung cancer and chronic pulmonary obstructive disease that millions of people live with every day. To Support Your Community: Take the stairs today, and then sign up for a Fight For Air Climb to race up one of Houston’s notable skyscrapers. The Fight For Air Climb at 1001 Fannin Building is set for April 4. Climb 48 floors for a total of 1,062 stairs with hundreds of people to raise awareness and money to fight lung disease. Learn more and register on the Fight For Air Climb website.

“No matter your reason, please join the millions of people across the nation tomorrow and take the stairs,” said Jones.