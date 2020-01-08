Oakbend Medical Center Welcomes First Baby Of 2020    

Richmond, TX…OakBend Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2020 at 4:35PM on Wednesday, January 1st. Born to parents Angelina and Seth Burnett, baby boy, Eliyah Holland, weighed in at 7 lbs 0 oz and is 19.75 inches long.

Mother, dad and baby and all doing well and looking forward to all that the new year and new baby bring.

