You’ve Got Maids of Katy Offers Free Cleaning Services to Cancer Patients

When Katy local and military veteran Wes Kelley opened his cleaning business, You’ve Got Maids of Katy, his initial goal was to make people’s lives easier by taking away the dreaded chore of cleaning their homes. However, Wes did not realize how much of an impact he could actually make on others who do not have the time or energy to do such a laboring task.

Wes has partnered with Cleaning for a Reason, a national non-profit organization that pairs cancer patients with cleaning services to provide free house cleanings to alleviate them of the burden of tidying their homes.

“The gratitude we have received from the recipients of the Cleaning for a Reason initiative and their families is very humbling,” said Wes. “It makes us feel good that our business does more than just cleaning – we’re making a difference in someone’s life who needs it.”

If you or a loved one are undergoing cancer treatment in Katy or the surrounding areas, please visit www.cleaningforareason.org to apply for a free cleaning service today.