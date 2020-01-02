5K color run to raise funds for the Ark of Katy

The Future Business Leaders of American at Cinco Ranch High School is hosting a 5K color run to raise funds for the Ark of Katy. The Arc of Katy is a local non-profit organization that provides opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Please include the information below in the advertisement:

Date: March 07, 2020

Time: 8:00-11:00 a.m. CST

Location: Cinco Ranch High School

23440 Cinco Ranch Boulevard Katy, TX 77494

Price: $30

Packet Pickup: March 06. 2020; 3:00-8:00 p.m. CST

Website: https://colorforacause.weebly.com/