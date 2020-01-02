What’s going on in power piles?

Whatever power is at the top of the pile trickles down below. And power is not good or evil—power is neutral. Humans get to choose to use power for good or evil. Power can help or harm. Whether use, misuse, or abuse of power is right or wrong, often depends on which side of the street you stand on. And on the ethics of power.

For centuries, philosophers, anthropologists, social scientists, psychologists, leaders and followers have struggled to understand the use, misuse, and abuse of power and control. Both the positive and the negative effects of power can be found in relationships, cultures, homes, schools and educational institutions, societies, religious institutions, medical institutions, legal institutions, businesses, militaries, politics and governments, historical events.

“I cannot accept your canon that we are to judge Pope and King unlike other men, with a favourable presumption that they did no wrong. If there is any presumption it is the other way against holders of power, increasing as the power increases. Historic responsibility has to make up for the want of legal responsibility. Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Lord Action wrote this in 1887.

The politician power pile. The U.S. House of Representatives recently impeached President Donald Trump by charging high crimes and misdemeanors. Power plays performed by both democrats and republicans. I’m so tired of hearing the shout, “Partisan!” Voters exercise their power on election day at the polls; through peaceful demonstrations; or via social media.

The Olympics power pile. A 2018 article in Harpers Bazaar examined 15 of the biggest scandals and most controversial moments in Olympics history. The power of competition and winning propels professional players, judges, and board members to lie, cheat, and steal. Ex-Olympics doctor/pedophile Larry Nassar plead guilty to sex charges. What happened to the officials who kept Nassar in power for decades?

The Penn State power pile. Former Penn State assistant football coach/pedophile Jerry Sandusky charged with child sexual abuse. What happened to the officials who kept Sandusky in power for decades?

The corporate power pile. The story of Enron Corporation depicts the demise of a greedy company and its collapse. Fraud, conspiracy, and corrupt business practices. Employees and shareholders lost. Corrupt corporate power goes way back.

The mob and gang power pile. The Godfather is a 1972 American crime film. It was followed by sequels The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990). The abusive power to murder human beings is one of the most egregious uses of power.

The police, attorney, court, and jury power pile. “Federal laws that address police misconduct include both criminal and civil statutes. These laws cover the actions of State, county, and local officers, including those who work in prisons and jails. In addition, several laws also apply to Federal law enforcement officers. The laws protect all persons in the United States (citizens and non-citizens).” www.justice.gov. The 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin and the acquital of George Zimmerman belies justice for all.

The place of employment power pile. Workplace bullying involves an abuse or misuse of power. Read more at the Workplace Bullying Institute.

The evangelical power pile. From televangelists and pastors of megachurches to deacons and youth leaders, we find financial and sexual scandals. And domestic violence in churches and Christian homes.

The papal power pile. The Pope of the Catholic Church is a mortal man with imperfections and emotional baggage just like the followers that worship in the pews. The power of the sexual abuse scandal rocked the church—rightly so. What happened to the bishops and priests who kept pedophiles in power for decades?

The family power pile. What is common within abusive relationships is the varying tactics that abusers use to gain and maintain power and control over the victim. “The ruin of a nation begins in the homes of its people” is an African proverb.

Shameful secrets slowly seep out over time or sometimes gush out when the horrid truth is revealed by victims, bystanders, or journalists. Books, memoirs, movies, documentaries, newspapers, and the evening news reveal misuse and abuse of power stories.

“When abuse of power comes easily, it also becomes an all-too-attractive end for pathological individuals who might try to seize it through any means. When they attain a position of control of an entire society, great tragedy can result. We shudder to consider the examples of Adolf Hitler’s Germany, Joseph Stalin’s Russia, Mao Zedong’s China, and Pol Pot’s Cambodia,” according to a 2018 article by Bandy Lee M.D., M.Div. in Psychology Today.

Every person has a platform of power. Speaking your opinion, sharing an authentic personal story, or standing up for the underdog is a form of power. But each person must examine her/his own motives and intentions. How do you use your personal power?

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Ohio. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.