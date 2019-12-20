 Fort Bend Christian Academy Sweeps Top Awards at District TAPPS One-Act Play Competition Again

2018 marked first time in FBCA history the troupe won Best Play, Best Actor and Best Actress

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Dec. 19, 2019) – After making Ft. Bend Christian Academy (FBCA) history in 2018 with District wins for Best Play, Best Actor and Best Actress at the TAPPS One-Act Play competition, FBCA repeated the same wins at the 2019 competition.

This year’s TAPPS Division I, District 4 competition was held in November at San Jacinto College in Houston. FBCA’s entry, The Diviners, placed first for Best Play, while its actors, seniors Brennan Vacek and Aedin Waldorf won Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. It was Waldorf’s second year in a row to receive this honor.

“The cast of The Diviners consisted of our top actors in the school. They have been acting on stage for years,” says FBCA’s theatre arts teacher, Lana Thompson. “We only take our juniors and seniors to the competition. Everyone from the production theatre class attends, either as actors or crew members.”

The Diviners tells the story of a disturbed young man and his friendship with a disenchanted preacher in the early 1930s.

Last year, 2018, marked the first time in the FBCA’s history that the school won the three top categories, with its entry The Scent of Jasmine placing first for Best Play, as well as Best Actor and Best Actress awards. The play told a touching story about a young girl (Waldorf) learning how to deal with loss and grief. Senior Matthew Pozzi won Best Actor, and junior Waldorf brought home the Best Actress award.

“I truly am so lucky to have a class that supports me through everything. Both years, we’ve become like family, and they have been instrumental to my growth as both an actress and a person,” Waldorf says. “I couldn’t have tackled the two hardest roles I’ve ever had without their support. Mrs. Thompson is, in every way, supportive and understanding and sees the potential in every person. She pushes us to be the best we can be. I owe everything to her!”

“Our goal was to move the audience, and we did,” Thompson says. “Aedin and Brennan were able to walk on stage, stay in the world they created, and deliver believable characters. They were living the parts — they wanted to portray people that the audience could connect with. Both were able to create moments that took the air out of the room.”

FBCA brought home numerous other awards from the District competition this year as well: juniors Jessica Crocker and Audrey Hodson won All-Star Crew; seniors Riley Cargile and Damisi Akinpelu won Honorable Mention Acting Cast; and senior Brandon Wood and junior Sam Farah won All-Star Acting Cast.

Additionally in 2018 at District, Damisi Akinpelu and Tolu Asade won Honorable Mention, Danielle Galatoire and Asher Ajim won All-Star Cast, and Paige Estes won All-Star Crew Award.

“These actors are beyond dedicated — it’s a true passion for them,” Thompson says. “It was all about being a team. Everyone gave 100 percent in every rehearsal, crew included. There was constant support and constructive criticism for everyone involved in every role to be better. Everyone was open to working the hardest they ever had to create something beautiful.”

The top two schools winning district advance to the State competition, which is held in Kerrville, TX at the Cailloux Theatre. In 2019, though FBCA didn’t win it all at State, Waldorf, Vacek and Wood were awarded Honorable Mentions in Acting, and Farah won All-Star Acting Cast. For 2018’s The Scent of Jasmine, Waldorf and Danielle Galatoire received All-Star Cast; Asher Ajim and Pozzi received Honorable Mention Cast; and Gabby Pardede received All-Star Crew.

In November 2016, FBCA did win the highest award for the first time in history. Their outstanding performance of Twelve Angry Jurors, a play about a jury forced to reconsider its nearly unanimous decision, earned them the title of State TAPPS One-Act Play Champions.

