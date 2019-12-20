Olson Welcomes Final Passage of USMCA

Washington, DC — Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today issued the following statement following House passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in a bipartisan vote of 385 – 41:

“Make no mistake: the top priority for businesses, manufacturers, employers, importers, exporters and the more than 40% of TX-22 jobs that depend on trade with Mexico and Canada wasn’t impeachment; it was passage of USMCA. This new trade agreement replaces NAFTA and will continue to be a critical driver of our Texas economy. Today’s bipartisan vote gives the United States a 21st Century trade deal that will create jobs, supercharge our already thriving economy and continue to reduce our reliance on OPEC by laying the foundation for NAPEC: North American Petroleum Exporting Countries. Thanks to the determination of President Trump, the diligent work of House Republicans and good-faith actions of our colleagues across the aisle, a major victory has been delivered to the American worker.”